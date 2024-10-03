x
Charity car show moves to Bubbling Springs

West Milford /
| 03 Oct 2024 | 08:14
    Fifty cars are on display in the third annual Knights of Columbus Car Show on Sept. 21. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    Bob Cooney with his 1960 Corvette convertible, which was awarded Best in Show.
    This 1928 Auburn was awarded Best Antique Car.
    Joe Ragonese’s 1967 Blown Mustang was awarded Best Muscle Car.
    The event was moved to Bubbling Springs Park because of the larger number of entries.
    Sean Clarke and his daughter Cathryn pose by their 1972 Ford Maverick Grabber.
    An early Ford bucket T.
    Joe Ragonese accepts a trophy for Best Muscle Car.
    B. Fregonese accepts a trophy for Best Antique Car.
    A big four-wheel-drive custom van on display.
    Pontiac GTO ‘Judge’ convertible on the move.
    ‘70-’71 Z28 Chevy Camaro.
    Mid-1950s F-100.
The third annual Knights of Columbus Car Show featured 50 cars, up from 30 last year.

The event was moved to Bubbling Springs Park from Our Lady Queen of Peace Church to accommodate the increase.

Models ranged from a 1928 Auburn touring car and Ford bucket T from the early ‘30s to a SVT Cobra Mustang and a custom 4x4 safari style Chevy van from the late ‘90s. Also on display were show cars and project cars from Ford, Chevy, Pontiac, Plymouth and a few foreign makers.

In addition, there were restored classics and restomods (autos that were restored but also customized) and full customs.

Awards were presented for Best Foreign Car, Best Muscle Car, Best Antique Car and Best in Show.

Proceeds from the show will go to local Knights of Columbus charities.