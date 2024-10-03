Charity car show moves to Bubbling Springs

The third annual Knights of Columbus Car Show featured 50 cars, up from 30 last year.

The event was moved to Bubbling Springs Park from Our Lady Queen of Peace Church to accommodate the increase.

Models ranged from a 1928 Auburn touring car and Ford bucket T from the early ‘30s to a SVT Cobra Mustang and a custom 4x4 safari style Chevy van from the late ‘90s. Also on display were show cars and project cars from Ford, Chevy, Pontiac, Plymouth and a few foreign makers.

In addition, there were restored classics and restomods (autos that were restored but also customized) and full customs.

Awards were presented for Best Foreign Car, Best Muscle Car, Best Antique Car and Best in Show.

Proceeds from the show will go to local Knights of Columbus charities.