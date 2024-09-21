Charity Car Show today at Bubbling Springs

Our Lady Queen of Peace Council 6139 & St. Joseph’s Father Koch Council 6343 of the Knights of Columbus will hold a Charity Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road.

There will be music and food and drinks available for purchase.

Free admission for all spectators. Fee of $30 to enter a car includes lunch for owner and door-prize drawing.

There will be trophies for winners in all classes: cars, trucks, street rods, muscle cars, antique cars and motorcycles.

All proceeds go to local Knights of Columbus charities.

To preregister and for information, go online to KofCWMCarShow.org

Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 22.