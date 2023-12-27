x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Choir, band entertain seniors

| 27 Dec 2023 | 04:17
    HP1 Brian McLaughlin directs the West Milford High School Wind Ensemble Brass at a holiday party for senior citizens Thursday, Dec. 21.
    HP1 Brian McLaughlin directs the West Milford High School Wind Ensemble Brass at a holiday party for senior citizens Thursday, Dec. 21.
    HP2 Dwight Weaver, left, conducts the West Milford High School Highlands Chorale Concert Choir at the township Recreation Center. About 150 senior citizens attended the performance and pizza lunch afterward.
    HP2 Dwight Weaver, left, conducts the West Milford High School Highlands Chorale Concert Choir at the township Recreation Center. About 150 senior citizens attended the performance and pizza lunch afterward.
    HP3 Some members of the audience sing along as the student musicians play Christmas carols.
    HP3 Some members of the audience sing along as the student musicians play Christmas carols.
    Brian McLaughlin directs the Wind Ensemble.
    Brian McLaughlin directs the Wind Ensemble.
    Some members of the West Milford High School Wind Ensemble dressed for the holiday.
    Some members of the West Milford High School Wind Ensemble dressed for the holiday.
    The Highlands Chorale Concert Choir performs at the West Milford Recreation Center.
    The Highlands Chorale Concert Choir performs at the West Milford Recreation Center.
    Choir, band entertain seniors