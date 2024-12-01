Christmas Market today at Wallisch Homestead

The first Christmas Market at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., is planned from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Vendors will sell hand-crafted items, and there will be crafts for children and refreshments.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive about 4 p.m. for photos, and the the West Milford High School Highlander Quartet will perform holiday songs.

At 5 p.m., the lights in the Creamery will illuminate so visitors may look through the windows of the “Christmas Past” exhibit.

Free entry. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for the Highlander Success Center.