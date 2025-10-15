Church celebrates centennial

The Almond Branch, a church with deep roots in West Milford, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

What began in 1925 as small home gatherings sparked by a healing during a Christian radio broadcast has grown into a congregation with a heart for awakening and unity.

Originally known as West Milford Full Gospel Assembly, the church has had various names and locations.

In the 1970s, the church was led by Pastor William Myer. In the 1980s, under Pastor J. Patrick Fiore, it experienced rapid growth, launched a School of Ministry and founded Agapè Childcare Center, which remains open.

In 2013, Nick Padovani, who worshipped at the church as a child, became pastor.

Four years later, the church was renamed the Almond Branch, inspired by the biblical symbol of awakening and hope.

As part of its centennial celebration, the church, 184 Marshall Hill Road, is reaching out to the community, especially to those who may not typically attend church.

One example is the 9 a.m. House of Wine service, a Sunday morning gathering designed to offer peace, joy and authentic connection.

“We understand that many people have been hurt, burned out or just disinterested in ‘church as usual,’ ” Padovani said. “The House of Wine is about rediscovering who God really is - a God of joy, rest and freedom - and offering people a place where they feel loved, seen and welcomed.”