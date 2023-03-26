Church holds Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church is hosting a Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

More than 50 vendors are expected at the church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. There also will be Polish food for sale.

On Sunday, April 2, there will be an Easter egg hunt with the Easter Bunny after the 11 a.m. Mass.

Recently, the fifth- and sixth-grade Sunday CCD students created and donated 15 Easter baskets and nine goody bags to the church’s food pantry. Student’s families donated nonperishable food as well as Easter candy and toys.

“The kids have been learning about being good stewards in the community and they were so happy to give back,” said Lori Ann Wallace, catechist for the class. “They wanted to spread joy this Easter. The smile on their faces while they built their baskets and bags said it all.”

The church offers a religious education program for students in grades K-6 on Sunday mornings and Tuesday afternoons from September through April.

Registration for the 2023-24 session is open.

Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. weekdays, at 5 p.m. Saturdays, and at 8 and 11 a.m. Sundays in English and at 9 a.m. Sundays in Polish. All are welcome.

For information, contact the parish office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 973-728-8162.