The West Milford Presbyterian Church will host its fifth Community Online Auction fundraiser Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.

The auction is open from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Items, including gift baskets, experiences, home decor, food and fashion, may be seen Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20.

Winning bidders may pick up their items at the church, 1452 Union Valley Road, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

To bid, go online to charityauction.bid/wmpchurch.org