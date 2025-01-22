x
Citizens of the Month

| 22 Jan 2025 | 10:03
    Macopin Middle School students who were named Citizens of the Month for December are, from left, Matthew Afflerbach, Griffin Kleinfelder, Jonathan Andrade, Andrew Quinones, Ethan Guenter, Juliette Mucklow and Alexa Lehansky. The theme of the month was caring. (Photo provided)
