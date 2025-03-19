x
Citizens of the Month

| 19 Mar 2025 | 08:51
    MC1 Macopin Middle School students named Citizens of the Month for January are, from left, Lana Pinon, Rocco Pugliese and Emma Lawrence. (Photos provided)
    MC2 Lawson Corter also was named a Citizen of the Month for January. The theme of the month was courage.
