Civil War Weekend at Long Pond Ironworks

The Friends of Long Pond Ironworks will hold a Civil War Weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

There will be skirmish re-enactments at 1 p.m. each day.

A Candle Lantern Tour featuring West Milford Players and 6th New Hampshire Contra-Band performances is planned at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be at Long Pond Ironworks State Park, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

For information or to reserve Candle Lantern Tour tickets, call (973) 657-1688 or visit go online to longpondironworks.org