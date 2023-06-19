Class of 2023 to graduate tonight

Commencement ceremonies for the West Milford Township High School Class of 2023 will be held at 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 19 at McCormack Field.

Students receive six outdoor tickets, which will be distributed to the graduating students on the morning of June 19 during the graduation practice.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the school gym. Students receive four indoor tickets for the gym and three tickets for the auditorium, where guests may view the graduation ceremony in real time on a large screen.

The valedictorians are Brandon Scrimenti and Wyatt Space. The salutatorian is Olivia Gallione.

There will be a reception for students and their parents on the field immediately after commencement ceremonies.