Club offers hikes for children, teens in May, June

The Mountain Warriors, a hiking club for children and teens ages 8-17, is offering hikes on a Saturday in May and one in June, with rain dates on Sunday.

The guides are Mike Gruber and John McClellan, who will be joined by members of Search & Rescue. They will share information on safety, gear and survival during hikes of trails in West Milford.

This is a drop-off program for the participating hikers only.

All hikes start at 9:30 a.m. The cost for each is $15.

The 2.5-mile hike on May 20 will be to the Bearfort Mountain Fire Tower and will last 2 1/2 hours.

On June 3, there will be a 2.5-mile hike to the Torne Mountain Stone Living Room, also lasting 2 1/2 hours.

Hiking shoes or boots are required. Recommended equipment includes a backpack/string bag, water, snacks, weather-appropriate clothing, change of socks and bug spray/sunscreen.

For information, call 973-728-2860. To register, go online to www.westmilford.org, click on Community Services & RecreaƟon, then on “Register here for programs” and “2023 spring programs.”