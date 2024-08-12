Community Art Project completed

The Greenwood Lake (N.Y.) Community Art Project, part of the village’s centennial celebration, has been completed.

It is hanging on the wall outside Village Hall, 18 Church St.

The project began a year ago when 579 squares were sold for $5 each for residents to paint whatever they wanted. More than 500 were returned for inclusion in the final product.

Greenwood Lake will celebrate its 100 years Aug. 17-18 with a number of events.

They include a parade and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 17. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church and proceed down Windermere Avenue.

During the day, there will be three-legged and sack races, a tug of war, a dunk tank, a pie-eating contest, live music, a dance demonstration and children’s activities as well as vendors and food trucks.

At 8 p.m., there will be a ball drop with the person holding the number of the winning ball receiving cash. Tickets are sold at the Lakeside Farmers Market on Saturdays at Ben Winstanley Park. Tickets cost $10 for one and $20 for three.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, a 1974 time capsule will be opened at 10 a.m. at 51 Waterstone Road.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a baseball game played with 19th-century rules at Brian Bennett Field, behind CVS. It is free with refreshments for all.