Community celebration

Upper Greenwood Lake residents celebrated their community at UGL Day 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event attracted about 135 children and 55 adults.

UGL Day, which has a long history as a day of fun in the lake community, had not been held since 2012.

It was brought back after the coronavirus pandemic with the help of sponsors, such as Barbaris Builders, Sisco Services, Coldwell Banker Realty, Sotheby’s Prominent Properties and Kandy the Clown.

Games of skill and chance were set up under a tent, allowing children to win tickets that they could exchange for prizes. There also was face painting, an ice cream truck, and a huge blow-up obstacle course with a large bounce house.

The evening was capped off with a fireworks display after dark at the beach.