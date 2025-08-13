x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Community gathers for National Night Out

WEST MILFORD. Firefighters and first-responders demonstrate rescue and life-saving skills and equipment.

West Milford /
| 13 Aug 2025 | 04:19
    A boy takes a turn pointing the fire hose during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 at West Milford High School. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    A boy takes a turn pointing the fire hose during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 at West Milford High School. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    Children use fire hoses to ‘put out the house fire.’
    Children use fire hoses to ‘put out the house fire.’
    Firefighters demonstrate a rescue using the Jaws of Life tool.
    Firefighters demonstrate a rescue using the Jaws of Life tool.
    The cream pie toss was one of the games.
    The cream pie toss was one of the games.
    Members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) show off their work.
    Members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) show off their work.
    Barbara Mazgy-Di Pasquale, also known as Kandy the Clown, makes a balloon figure.
    Barbara Mazgy-Di Pasquale, also known as Kandy the Clown, makes a balloon figure.
    Councilwoman Ada Erik, left, makes the rounds at the event.
    Councilwoman Ada Erik, left, makes the rounds at the event.
    A gurney is lifted on ropes.
    A gurney is lifted on ropes.
    Emergency medical technicians demonstrate their equipment.
    Emergency medical technicians demonstrate their equipment.
    The West Milford Police Department gives away plush bears.
    The West Milford Police Department gives away plush bears.
    DeMarco’s Pizzeria &amp; Restaurant sells food at the event.
    DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Restaurant sells food at the event.
    Kona Ice offers flavored shaved ice and traditional ice cream.
    Kona Ice offers flavored shaved ice and traditional ice cream.
    A firefighter helps a girl use the fire hose.
    A firefighter helps a girl use the fire hose.
    Four West Milford Volunteer Fire Department companies work together to demonstrate a rescue with the Jaws of Life tool.
    Four West Milford Volunteer Fire Department companies work together to demonstrate a rescue with the Jaws of Life tool.
    Community gathers for National Night Out
    Firefighters demonstrate use of the Jaws of Life tool.
    Firefighters demonstrate use of the Jaws of Life tool.
    The Seibert family, from left: Jonathan, Kristen and their two daughters.
    The Seibert family, from left: Jonathan, Kristen and their two daughters.
    Community gathers for National Night Out
    Community gathers for National Night Out

Four West Milford Volunteer Fire Department companies demonstrated their rescue and life-saving skills during the annual National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the high school.

Firefighters also helped children handle fire hoses that they pointed at mock house fires.

And the First Aid Squad demonstrated a cabled gurney lift rescue.

Police officers, who hosted the annual event, shook hands and talked with residents.

Children’s activities included bead art and crafts tables, ball toss, corn hole toss and cream pie toss.

Barbara Mazgy-Di Pasquale, also known as Kandy the Clown, made balloon figures and handed out candy.

A DJ played modern pop music, and food was available from DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Restaurant and Kona Ice.