Community gathers for National Night Out

Four West Milford Volunteer Fire Department companies demonstrated their rescue and life-saving skills during the annual National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the high school.
Firefighters also helped children handle fire hoses that they pointed at mock house fires.
And the First Aid Squad demonstrated a cabled gurney lift rescue.
Police officers, who hosted the annual event, shook hands and talked with residents.
Children’s activities included bead art and crafts tables, ball toss, corn hole toss and cream pie toss.
Barbara Mazgy-Di Pasquale, also known as Kandy the Clown, made balloon figures and handed out candy.
A DJ played modern pop music, and food was available from DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Restaurant and Kona Ice.