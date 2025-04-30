Conlon to appear in court Monday

A charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact is pending against Councilman Matthew Conlon.

He is to appear Monday, May 5 before Judge Barbara Buono Stanton in Superior Court in Passaic County.

Conlon was arrested last year after an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the West Milford Police Department.

“The charges carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in New Jersey State Prison,” said Jennifer Fetterman, chief assistant prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit.

On Feb. 4, 2024, police received a report that Conlon touched the intimate part of an adult victim in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner in a home in West Milford.

He was elected to the Township Council in 2022. He did not file to run for re-election this year.