Contested races for state Senate, Assembly

Three Republican incumbents are facing three Democrats in races for one seat in the state Senate and two Assembly seats in the Nov. 7 election.

Christine Clarke is challenging Sen. Anthony Bucco.

Assemblyman Christian Barranco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn face Diane Salvatore and Jonathan Torres.

Barranco now represents Legislative District 26. His town of Jefferson was moved into District 25 during redistricting last year.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen, who previously represented District 25, is running in District 26 this year because his town also was changed during redistricting.

District 25 now covers West Milford in Passaic County as well as 18 towns in Morris County: Boonton Township, Butler, Dover, Harding, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Mendham Borough, Mendham Township, Mine Hill, Morristown, Morris Township, Mount Arlington, Randolph, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township, Victory Gardens and Wharton.

ANTHONY BUCCO

Why are you running for re-election to the Senate?

As a past president of the Boonton/Mountain Lakes Rotary Club and former Paul Harris Fellow, I live my life by Rotary’s model of “Service above Self.”

As much as being a state senator is about passing legislation in Trenton, it is also about helping those in need back home. I have spent my entire legislative career helping the most vulnerable. Whether it was helping thousands of constituents navigate unemployment during COVID, protecting the homeless and the abused, or providing services for the disabled, I have worked just as hard at home as I have in Trenton.

I want to continue that service model during another term in the Senate.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if re-elected?

I believe our constituents are concerned with quality-of-life issues, such as the continual increase in the cost of living and property taxes, crime, education (especially the erosion of parental rights), the impact of the Highlands legislation, and the Murphy administration’s radical change in the state’s energy master plan, which will require the purchase of fully electric vehicles by 2035.

I believe we can address these issues by developing real and permanent property tax relief by reforming the school funding formula, revisiting bail reform, creating an educational environment where parents and teachers are encouraged to share information regarding their children, and developing a more reasonable and balanced approach to the state’s energy master plan and the Highlands Act.

Do you think there is too much state in government? In other words, are municipalities in your district too strapped? Yes, and this is a major factor in our ever-increasing property taxes.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have a proven record of getting things done in Trenton. Whether it is the additional funding I secured for the West Milford school system or the funding for the maintenance of Greenwood Lake, I have been able to deliver meaningful results for my constituents.

I am also a very engaged elected official, spending time at veterans and fire department events, street festivals and various other community gatherings. I listen and I care.

Civility. Now more than ever, our state needs leaders who are respectful and respected by both parties. I have had much success during my time in Trenton by passing meaningful legislation and bringing home millions of dollars to the district for such causes as the battered women’s shelter, Homeless Solutions, our schools and law enforcement.

As a member of the minority party in Trenton, I could not have accomplished this without the relationships I have built and the respect I have gained on both sides of the aisle. I’m proud of my long-established record of common sense, decency, fighting for vulnerable communities and protecting taxpayers every single day.

That’s why I am proud to be endorsed by trusted organizations, such as the police, firemen, small-business organizations, labor unions and the Humane Society.

CHRISTINE CLARKE

Why are you running for election to the state Senate?

I am an environmental advocate and a working-class mother of four running to build the clean-energy economy; protect health-care privacy, access and autonomy; fight for clean air and water; and lead with fiscal sense.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if re-elected?

I want to help New Jersey move forward on expanding new job growth while balancing smart development with protecting our natural resources.

I want New Jersey creating good well-paying union jobs in clean energy that can afford a great life for workers and their families.

Given that women’s rights are under attack in 21 states and here on account of my opponent, I will also protect access to women’s health-care centers and full reproductive health-care rights and privacy, including exams, tests and treatment options.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I support tax breaks like the ANCHOR program and the Homestead rebate. I support tax credits for child-care expenses paid.

Bucco voted no on these and more. He also votes no on fair taxes on big corporations, which hurts our ability to invest in fixing and expanding NJ Transit.

Failing to fight for tax fairness drives up taxes on working families, like the gas tax. I serve the middle class, not big political donors.

Background and qualifications

I am a climate reality leader and a steering committee member of the Jersey Renews coalition.

I was on the steering committees for the New Jersey March for Science and the New Jersey People’s Climate Movement.

I am also the organizer of my town’s bipartisan Pride event, which includes Democrats and Republicans because inclusion is for everyone.

CHRISTIAN BARRANCO

Why are you running for re-election to the Assembly?

The short answer is we have much work to do in making New Jersey a proud and fulfilling place to live.

I am in my first term in the Legislature and my fears about this public office have come true. There are too many people in the Legislature who have turned public office into an enterprise.

This is not a money-making endeavor; this is a public service and the only purpose anyone should seek this office is to create the conditions through the enacting of law to help society run fairly and safely for everyone.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if re-elected?

1) Affordability.

2) Making certain that parents are the singular moral authority in the lives of their minor children.

3) Restructuring our state’s energy policy to be sure that we approach it with a plan that does not cripple our state. The achievement of clean energy is not a political dilemma; it is an engineering dilemma.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a working-class guy who was born and raised into a first-generation immigrant family. Our governments have persistently enacted laws and created policies that hurt working-class people year after year and we bare the brunt of the recoveries of our economy.

I am a tireless worker for our message to be heard about how our governments can help with our livelihoods (mostly by staying out of them) and our safety.

AURA DUNN

Why are you running for re-election to the Assembly?

Advocacy is at the heart of everything I do in life, professionally and personally, and it is the root of my public service.

In the close to four years I have served in the Assembly, I have been able to get several pieces of legislation passed and enacted as well as helping my constituents get the assistance they needed.

My office hosted two Mobile Unit Motor Vehicle Commission events in West Milford and more than 3,000 unemployment cases alone were overseen by my office.

I strive to be an accessible and responsive assemblywoman, willing to work hard for the constituents I am honored to represent. I want to serve in office not to be someone but to do something. To know me is to know that I get things done.

There is still more to accomplish for the residents of District 25. I look forward to being entrusted by them in this election and continuing to serve.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if re-elected?

As a member of both the Women & Children and Budget Committees, I have been able to play a significant role and champion the issues I care deeply about: families, affordability and transparency. It’s why I have sponsored legislation to enhance disclosure rules and put an end to special-interest funding like earmarks.

Trust in our elected officials is at an all-time low. I want to restore that by leading with integrity and honesty. I will never stop fighting for people over politics and hold the government accountable.

The cost of living and inflation is higher than ever. When a family of four earning $90,000 in this state is considered low-income, we are not doing a good job making the American Dream achievable.

I led the effort in the Assembly to successfully expand the Child Tax Credit as well as stabilize the child-care sector so parents, especially mothers, can participate in the workforce. You may have seen the headline: “Go Big or Go Home” - that was my call to every legislator to do the right thing by New Jersey.

The restructuring of state education aid is also long overdue. Bringing fairness to the formula and fully auditing the use of funds is a direct route to bringing real relief and lowering property taxes.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a proven leader who has the experience, knowledge and skills to cut through the noise in politics, build alliances and effect the positive change the public wants from their representatives. I believe I am a needed voice and leader in Trenton.

Background and qualifications

I have a master’s degree in public administration and spent five years as a U.S. Senate budget analyst.

As a certified mediator, I have to say that this qualification has been one of my strongest assets in the Legislature. Listen more, talk less - that is one of my guiding principles.

DIANE SALVATORE

Why are you running for state Assembly?

During my media career covering social issues, I saw up close the power of authentic collaboration between elected officials and motivated citizens.

I believe that the mission of a state Assemblyperson is to be a public servant, which means making a pledge to put the needs of one’s community and constituents first and certainly above one’s own personal agenda.

I feel at this point in my life that I want to be an active civic participant in my state. (My father, by the way, was a public servant - a police officer for 33 years - and I was influenced by his deep personal commitment to his role.)

I believe that having people of integrity and commitment in the state Legislature can make the difference we need. At the end of the day, democracy is an act of faith. Voting is an act of faith. Becoming a candidate is an act of faith.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) We need to create a more attractive state for retirees to stay in, to discourage the exodus of our older residents. I applaud the Stay NJ program, which is an important step.

We also need residential care options that do not bankrupt seniors by design. I want to work with business leaders, health-care innovators, land-use experts, urban designers and green architects, tech experts, and geriatric specialists to build the healthy, creative and affordable options seniors deserve.

2) Creating a green economy - using wind and solar instead of fossil fuels - that will save our environment from the ravages of violent storms, flooding, and the loss of animal and sea life due to warming oceans and historically high temperatures.

New Jersey is already moving in the right direction and we must not let misinformation scare us off.

3) I will prioritize saving our families money through tax rebate programs, such as ANCHOR, and work to make New Jersey an affordable place to live and raise a family.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

People in state government need to work to earn the trust of citizens. People are weary and distrustful about government at all levels. We are all inundated with hair-raising news about corruption and inefficiency all over the nation as well as politicians driven by personal power who toss aside the great principles of American democracy that made our country a beacon of hope around the world.

And yet, during my campaign, I meet every day ordinary people of great integrity and great heart, including my running mates Christine Clarke and Dr. Jon Torres, who work tirelessly to do the right thing.

I believe my ticket will do our part to earn back the critical trust and authentic participation among citizens that is necessary for a healthy, effective and resilient democracy.

Background and qualifications

I am a magazine and digital journalism professional, and a four-time editor in chief, including for Consumer Reports, Prevention and Ladies’ Home Journal.

I also led digital consumer product innovation at Lee Enterprises, the country’s third-largest chain of newssites, and was vice president and publisher at Crown/Random House.

Over my career, I focused on creating high-quality, mission-based journalism aimed at urgent social issues, with the goal of improving people’s lives through community and policy change.

My work has won multiple prestigious industry awards, and I have had the privilege of personally interviewing three U.S. presidents and three first ladies and organizing public events with U.S. senators and congresspeople. Currently, I am a writing instructor at Montclair State University.

JONATHAN TORRES

Why are you running for election to the Assembly?

As a family doctor, I want to help my patients live healthier lives, reduce complications and help them achieve their goals.

But I realized that systemic problems keep many people from being healthy. Delays in getting medications, unpredictable and astronomical drug costs, and limited access to exercise or doctors’ visits.

I want to help fix that in Trenton, where I can help more than just my patients but the whole state.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I’d improve transparency for patients so they know what their out-of-pocket costs will be for medications, tests and doctor’s visits after insurance.

I’d ensure that you can keep your primary physician even if your insurance changes, when you’re most at risk of medical errors.

I’d focus on tax fairness (programs like ANCHOR) and ensure that the mega-rich and corporations pay their fair share of taxes, rather than sticking the rest of us with their bill.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

As a family doc, I need to listen, ask questions, then listen some more. My knowledge helps, but the most important part is making sure they understand the diagnosis, possible treatments, then working together to find one that fits their preferences, beliefs and circumstances.

Our representatives should do the same. But they are not willing to debate or answer questions about their controversial votes. I’ll listen and work to represent all of the district.

Background and qualifications

I have always tried to support my community. As a physician that means taking care of patients, even running a COVID unit at the height of the pandemic.

It also means teaching resident physicians to deliver compassionate care.

I’ve also taught Scouts how to be community leaders in my town as den leader, Cubmaster and Assistant Scoutmaster since 2016.

I hope to put these skills to work for the district in Trenton.