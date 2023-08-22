Contra-band performance

The 6th New Hampshire Volunteer Infantry’s Contra-band performed music from the Civil War era Saturday, Aug. 19 at the West Milford Museum.

The audience filled the main area of the small museum and joined in, clapping and singing songs, such as “Oh! Susanna” by Stephen Foster and the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Julia Ward Howe.

The Contra-band will return to West Milford for the annual Civil War Weekend on Sept. 23-24 at at Long Pond Ironworks State Park in Hewitt.

The 6th New Hampshire Volunteers Civil War Re-enacting Group will provide re-enactors. Both the Union and Confederacy will be represented.

Cannon and a military hospital will be set up, and Lantern Tours are planned Saturday evening, Sept. 23 with the Contra-band and the West Milford Players.