West Milford Elks Lodge #2236, 1860 Union Valley Road, will hold a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Check-in is at noon. The double-elimination tournament begins at 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $50 for a team of two. First- and second-place prizes will be awarded.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

To register, send email to robinlogan3@gmail.com or call 973-270-8394.