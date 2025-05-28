Cornhole Tournament, Tricky Tray on Friday

The Apshawa PTA’s Cornhole Tournament & Tricky Tray will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 30 at Hands in 4 Youth, 256 Macopin Road.

The adults-only event featuring two separate activities: a competitive Cornhole Tournament and a Tricky Tray raffle.

The tournament is capped at 32 teams with prizes for first and second place. Each registered player also receives a sheet of tricky tray tickets.

The Tricky Tray includes a variety of prizes, a 50/50 drawing, big-ticket items and a grand prize. Tricky Tray registration is $10 and includes one sheet of tickets.

There will be food trucks. BYOB.

For information, go online to app.givebacks.gives/apshawa-cornhole-trickytray-2025