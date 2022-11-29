Cosmo’s Fresh Market is open for business

Cosmo’s Fresh Market opened for business at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 with rain, heavy at times, not keeping curious shoppers away. People in the Hewitt area of West Milford have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of a grocery store in the shuttered A&P location at 1926 Union Valley Road since Highlands Market closed. Residents from the neighboring village of Greenwood Lake have also been looking forward to the supermarket; the village has not had one since its Grand Union closed decades ago.

On Cosmo’s opening day, owner Wilson Narvaez was in attendance, and excited to offer residents a new shopping experience.

Mayor Michele Dale, along with Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg and Council President Kevin Goodsir were also present. They spoke with business representatives, welcoming them into the local business community.

Mark Lane, building owner and landlord, was also there to celebrate the store’s first day in business. He is the third generation of the Lane Group, owners of the plaza in Hewitt since the 1960s.

Stocked shelves, cookies and kindness

The following weekend, the store hosted its first Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, welcoming guests with free coffee, muffins, and cookies. One customer in attendance told The West Milford Messenger she was most excited to find top-notch meat and produce in the store. Another raved about the stocked shelves and kind employees.

And while the store is officially open for business, Cosmo’s is still planning its official ribbon cutting and grand opening event, which will include sample products from vendors, coupons, offers, prizes and more, according to Associated Supermarket Group’s Ken Scher.