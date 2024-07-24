Council OKs $1.2M for Dygos Field

The Township Council approved an appropriation of nearly $1.4 million for capital purchases at its meeting Wednesday, July 17.

That includes almost $1.2 million for engineering and lighting at Dygos Field as well as $72,000 for fire equipment and $65,000 to pave the parking lot of the First Aid Squad building on Ridge Road.

Other ordinances approved by the council:

• Raise the cost of an annual short-term rental permit to $750 from $500 as of Aug. 1.

• Set fees related to land development, such as for zoning permits.

• Set fees related to right-of-way entry, such as for new driveway construction and storm drainage connections.

• Specify that the director of public safety and the police chief formulate and administer rules subject to approval of the mayor.

• Authorize the transfer of a liquor license to New Vineland Corp. for Uncorked Wines & Spirits, 9 Marshall Hill Road.

Proposed ordinances that were introduced would:

• Set the salary range for the township’s chief financial officer as $45,000 to $130,000.

• Establish a donated leave program for township employees.

• Add a late fee if a license for dealers in secondhand precious metals is not paid for on time.

Public hearings and final votes on those proposed ordinances will be Aug. 14.

Council members approved resolutions:

• Authorizing the purchase of a street sweeper for $425,825. A state grant of $250,000 will go toward that purchase.

• Authorizing the purchase of an ambulance for $248,045.

• Authorizing the purchase of two cab trucks and two snowplows at a cost not to exceed $210,248.

• Authorizing the demolition of the bathhouse and pavilion at 66 Cahill Cross Road because they are unusable and the cost to repair them would be excessive.

Selling land

Mayor Michele Dale said the township has sold 39 of its properties since 2020, bringing in about $100,450 and returning the properties to the tax rolls.

”It’s been a very successful program. We’re going to continue with it.”

Owners of neighboring properties have the right of first refusal, which gives them the opportunity to buy the property before it is offered to others.

Dale said the township is addressing the maintenance of and long-term plan for public use of Brown’s Point, a state-owned park on the shore of Greenwood Lake. The state Department of Environmental Protection commissioner toured the area and met with local officials recently.

The Echo Lake Road repaving is complete, she noted.

The township aims to pave five miles of road each year and will exceed that by 2.1 miles this year, she added.

Councilman Michael Chazukow said nearly all the vendor spaces are filled for the Autumn Lights Festival, which will be Sept. 27-29 at the former Jungle Habitat site, 109 Airport Road.

While the festival is free, basic parking costs $15 and spaces are limited. Parking passes may be purchased online at app.ezticketz.com/products/autumn-lights-festival

The festival is looking for volunteers as well as sponsorships by local businesses and organizations.