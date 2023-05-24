Council OKs budget with no tax hike

The Township Council unanimously approved a 2023 municipal budget of about $37.3 million at its meeting May 17.

The local tax levy is about $22.2 million and about $1.3 million will be raised by the library tax.

The local tax rate will not change from last year, according to a presentation by chief financial officer Ellen Mageean when the budget was introduced April 19.

She said West Milford spent $1.3 million, or half of the money it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, last year and will spend the rest this year.

On May 17, council members also approved a $4.6 million bond ordinance to finance capital improvements.

The capital projects include:

• About $1.6 million for road improvements.

• $1 million for a tanker truck for Volunteer Fire Company #4.

• $865,000 for improvements to Clinton Road. The state Department of Transportation is expected to provide more than half of that amount.

• $575,000 for improvements of township properties, including cleaning the stream near Bradrick Lane to avoid flooding, removal and installation of new underground fuel storage tanks, and installation of a septic tank at Town Hall.

• $332,500 for a generator at the Recreation Center and a utility tractor for the Department of Public Works.

• $235,000 for reconditioning of an ambulance for the volunteer First Aid Squad.

The council agreed to reconsider a resolution that it defeated at its April 19 meeting, expressing support for Canabhang to open a retail cannabis dispensary on Marshall Hill Road. The resolution will be considered at the June 14 meeting.

Jack Roe was appointed to the Greenwood Lake Bi-State Commission to replace Paul Zarrillo, who resigned.

Mark Mora, the township’s chief registered environmental health specialist, told officials that 949 residents have submitted records that their septic systems were pumped after they received notices requesting those reports.

About half of the 5,253 residences affected have received notices, he said.

Mayor Michele Dale pointed out that New Jersey requires septic systems to be pumped every three years.