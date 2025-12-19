County accepts nearly $9M in NJDOT funds for roads, bridges

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has accepted nearly $9 million in funding from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to support roadway and bridge repair projects across the county.

As part of the investment, the board approved $2,021,424 through the fiscal year 2026 NJDOT Local Bridges Fund Grant, which supports structural repairs and safety improvements to county-owned bridges. The funding will allow the county to address aging bridge components, improve parapets and guide rails, and complete necessary structural and scour repairs to protect motorists and surrounding waterways.

The county also accepted $6,962,998 through the NJDOT 2026 County Aid Grant, which provides flexible funding for roadway and drainage maintenance, safety enhancements and transportation improvements. Together, the grants allow the county to respond quickly to infrastructure needs while minimizing disruptions and extending the life span of key transportation assets.

During the year, county-funded on-call bridge and drainage projects supported improvements at multiple locations. Bridge work totaling more than $1.8 million included parapet reconstruction, structural rehabilitation, guide rail installation, safety fencing and scour repairs in Passaic, Paterson, Little Falls, West Milford, Ringwood and Bloomingdale. An additional $1.6 million was invested in drainage repairs in Totowa, Wayne, Paterson, North Haledon, Haledon and Little Falls.

“These nearly $9 million in state grants make a real difference in the daily lives of our residents,” Commissioner John Bartlett said. “With the additional $1.8 million invested in bridge repairs and $1.6 million dedicated to drainage improvements this year, we are able to address issues quickly, protect public safety and keep our transportation network safe and reliable.”

The Board of County Commissioners said it remains committed to careful management of infrastructure funds, emphasizing proactive maintenance and timely repairs to ensure safe and reliable travel, support local businesses and strengthen the county’s transportation network.