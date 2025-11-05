County assisting SNAP recipients amid shutdown

As Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being affected by the federal government shutdown, Passaic County is setting up temporary food assistance for recipients of the federal program.

“Our residents should never have to worry about putting food on the table because of a federal shutdown,” Passaic County Commissioner Director Pat Lepore said in a Nov. 3 press release. “Passaic County is doing its best to address this crisis and support our community’s well-being. When people need help, we act. That’s what public service means.”

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, food packages will be distributed at the Calvary Baptist Community Center, located at 575 E 18th St. in Paterson. Then, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, food packages will be distributed in Passaic. The address will be listed on the county website when available.

To receive a food package at either location, residents must provide an EBT card and a photo ID. To make the process faster, people are encouraged to preregister at a link provided on the county website.

As well, the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners is hosting a hot dinner distribution from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Passaic County Senior Services, located at 930 Riverview Drive, Suite 200 in Totowa. The commissioners have also expanded mobile food pantry services to ensure that residents who rely on SNAP continue to have access to nutritious food.

Residents enrolled in SNAP should continue submitting required documentation so benefits can resume when federal funding becomes available. State officials recommend SNAP recipients monitor accounts at NJFamiliesFirst.com or call 800-997-3333 for updates. Funds currently on EBT cards will remain accessible.

On the food pantry front, the county will recommend how to proportionally distribute $290,000 in emergency grant funding for up to seven food pantry partners. Distribution will be structured so that each pantry serves residents in its own and the neighboring regions. The Mobile Food Pantry is also being deployed.

For updates and information on any yet-to-be-scheduled county events, visit passaiccountynj.org and county social media channels.