Courts to resume hearing civil, matrimonial cases

With the appointment of four new judges to the Superior Court in the Passaic Vicinage, the moratorium on conducting civil and matrimonial trials has been lifted, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Monday, April 1.

“We respectfully urge that the remaining vacancies in the vicinage be filled and offer to assist the legislative and executive branches with that important concern,” he added.

Courts in the area have not been permitted to conduct civil and matrimonial trials, except for very limited circumstances, since July 31, 2023, because of a shortage of judges.

At that time, seven of 28 judgeships were vacant - several of them for multiple years.

A similar moratorium was imposed in Vicinage 13, composed of Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties. It was lifted March 4.