Cub Scout rocket blast

Cub Scout Pack 159 spent Saturday Sept. 10 at Bubbling Springs launching model rockets! Scouts of all ages from kindergarten through 5th grade took turns counting down to blastoff, firing over 30 rockets high into the air, and then excitedly chasing them down as they parachuted to the ground.

They also drove Cubmobiles down the hill, raced model Pinewood Derby cars, and even tied some knots with the help of their Boy Scout friends.

The scouts and families had a memorable day out in the fall sunshine.

Learn more about Pack 159 by emailing Diana Sincaglia at 3kidsonice@gmail.com.