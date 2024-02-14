Cub Scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

Cub Scout Pack 9 held its annual Pinewood Derby recently.

The following Scouts won medals for their designs: Derek Crespo, Best Paint Job; Alex Fulton, Best Scouting Theme; Mason Terp, Most Realistic; AJ Zazi, Best Superhero Theme; Jason Courtney, Most Patriotic; Aaron Parrello, Best Military Vehicle; Andrew Sincaglia, Most Futuristic; John Ascenzo, Best First Responder Vehicle; Bennett Gustafson, Best Race Look; Matthew Davie, Most Creative Shape; Alexander Janis, Best Sports Team; Sebastian Vicioso, Best Jungle Theme; Thather Graney, Scariest Car; Ava Gustafson, Most Colorful; John Jones, Best Use of Imagination; Daniel Ruffo, Best Holiday Theme; Robert Cooper, Best Movie Theme; Jayce Bowlby, Most Bling; and Brandon Ruffo, Best Use of Advertising.

Eleanor Jones received the Cub Master Award for her ketchup design.

One Scout in each den received a trophy for the fastest car: Caleb Touw, Lions; Trevor Miller, Tigers; Mackenzie Ingenito, Wolves; Matthew Davie, Bears; Ava Vandergroef, Webelos I; and Sebastian Vicioso, Webelos II.

Winners for speed in the overall pack were Matthew Davie, first; Ava Vandergroef, second; Max Santonacita, third; Trevor Miller, fourth; and Andrew Sincaglia, fifth.