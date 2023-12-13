Cub Scouts help feed the hungry

The Cub Scouts of Pack 9 hosted a food drive for the St. Joseph Food Pantry at a recent meeting.

They collected enough to provide full Thanksgiving meals for 65 families. They also donated items to fill the pantry’s shelves.

Donna Petronchak, who runs the food pantry, greeted the Scouts and explained what is done at the pantry.

The Scouts dropped off the meals and extra food at the pantry, and the next morning, they added eight turkeys and numerous gift cards.

Scouts also made cards to go with each meal.