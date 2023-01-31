Cub Scouts Pack 9 holds Pinewood Derby

Cub Scouts Pack 9 held its annual Pinewood Derby at St. Joseph Church in West Milford.

Many awards and trophies were given to the pack members.

A first-place trophy was given to a member of each den for speed. The winners were Lions: Trevor Miller; Tigers: Robert Pyne; Wolves: Matthew Davie; Bears: Ava Vandergroef; Webelos I: James Fulton; and Webelos II: Finn Santonacita.

Overall trophies were given for first through fifth place: First: Ava Vandergroef; Second: Jonas Albrecht; Third: Jason Courtney; Fourth: Trevor Miller; and Fifth: Finn Santonacita.

Medals also were given to cars for their design. They included Best Paint Job: Lucas Crespo; Best Scouting Theme: Eleanor Jones; Most Realistic: Jonas Albrecht; Superhero Theme: Matthew Alvarez; Most Patriotic: Alex Fulton; Best Military Vehicle: Michael Rataj; Most Futuristic: Waylon Harmon; Best First-Responder: Robert Cooper; Best Race Look: Jason Courtney; Most Creative Shape: Connor West; Sports Theme: James Fulton; and Cub Master Award: Ava Gustafson.