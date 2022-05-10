Cub Scouts race to win at annual pinewood derby

The West Milford Pack 9 Cub Scouts participated in its annual Pinewood Derby at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, May 6, thanks to the help of RaceMasters, a Pinewood Derby service organization.

A First Place trophy was given to winners in each den as follows:

Lions: Christopher Cheski

Tigers: Matthew Davie

Wolves: Calvin Lewis

Bears: Daniel Ruffo

Webelos I: Ryan Papienuk

Webelos II: Douglas Lewis

Trophies for the scouts’ overall performances were also given out. Patrick McCoy earned fifth place, Max Santonacita won fourth place, Matthew Davie won third place, Calvin Lewis won second place and Douglas Lewis won first place.

The scouts with the best car designs received medals for their creativity as well. Best Paint Job went to Noelle Reaver, Christopher Cheski was recognized for Best Scouting Theme, the award for Most Realistic went to Lucas McCrum, the winner for best Superhero Theme went to Joey Courtney, Jonas Albrecht won for Most Patriotic, Denis Welch won for Best Military Vehicle, Aidan Fazio won for Most Futuristic, Robert Pyne won for Best 1st Responder, the award for the Best Race Look went to Zachary Touw, Most Creative Shape went to Travis Blondin, and the winter for the best Sports Theme went to Jason Courtney.

Eleanor Jones won the Cub Master Award. The awards were given out by cub master Adam Courtney and assistant cub masters Tim Jones and James Fulton.