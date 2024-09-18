Cuddle Bear Book Drive under way

For the third consecutive year, Diane Jansson of PaperPie is spearheading the Cuddle Bear Book Drive throughout September.

The initiative, held during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, aims to provide support, comfort and a touch of normalcy to families with children undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses.

It is a collaboration with the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.

Donations toward the purchase of books and cuddly bears will directly support children staying at the Ronald McDonald House and at local hospitals.

“Our goal with the Cuddle Bear Book Drive is to provide a sense of comfort and companionship to children during such a difficult time in their lives,” said Jansson, whose nephew died of pediatric cancert in 2020. “Every book and bear we distribute offers a moment of joy, distraction and warmth to these brave children and their families.”

By donating $25, participants may donate a book and matching cuddly bear to a family at the Ronald McDonald House.

A $50 donation will provide three sets of bears and books.

Monetary contributions are tax-deductible.

For information, contact Jansson at Nov1585@aol.com or go online to cheerforbooks.com/non-profit

Enter e5826 for the Brand Partner ID and Cuddle Bear as the type of drive.