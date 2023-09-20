Cuddle Bear Book Drive under way

In honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Diane Jansson of PaperPie is spearheading the second annual Cuddle Bear Book Drive throughout September.

The initiative, in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Hudson County, aims to provide support, comfort and a touch of normalcy to families with children undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses.

By donating $25, participants may donate a book and matching cuddly bear to a family at the Ronald McDonald House.

A $50 donation will provide three sets of bears and books.

“We are proud to stand with the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Hudson County to provide a small gesture of comfort and joy through the Cuddle Bear Book Drive in memory of my nephew who passed away in 2020 due to pediatric cancer,” said Jansson, a West Milford resident.

“With the generosity of local businesses and individuals, we can create a positive impact, make hospital stays a little bit brighter, and provide a sense of normalcy for these brave children and their families.”

Monetary contributions are tax-deductible.

For information, contact Jansson at Nov1585@aol.com or go online to https://cheerforbooks.com/non-profit. Enter e5826 for the Brand Partner ID and Cuddle Bear as the type of drive.