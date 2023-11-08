Dale wins re-election

West Milford Mayor Michele Dale won re-election with close to 70 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results from the Passaic County Clerk’s Office.

Dale, a Republican seeking a second term, received 4,121 votes compared with 1,818 for Democrat Melissa Brown Blaeuer.

Township Council

Republican incumbents David Marsden and Michael Chazukow were re-elected to the Township Council.

Marsden received 3,816 votes and Chazukow had 3,810 while Democrats Karen Phelan and Mary Granata had 2,045 and 2,017, respectively.

Board of Education

In races for three seats on the Board of Education, incumbent Lynda Van Dyk was trailing Miranda Jurgensen, Stephanie Marquard and Joseph Werner.

Jurgensen received 3,108 votes; Marquard had 2,841; Werner had 2,817 and Van Dyk had 2,797.

State Senate

Sen. Anthony Bucco, a Republican, won re-election with nearly 54 percent of the votes in Legislative District 25, which includes West Milford.

The Associated Press called the race with about 99 percent of the votes counted.

Christine Clarke, a Democrat, had 46 percent of the total.

State Assembly

Incumbent Aura Dunn and Christian Barranco, both Republicans, also will return to the Legislature, according to the Associated Press.

Dunn won 25,688 votes and Barranco had 25,000 compared with 22,520 for Diane Salvatore and 22,156 for Jon Torres, both Democrats.

Passaic County commissioners

Democrats Bruce James and Orlando Cruz appeared to hold on to their seats on the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners, according to the unofficial results.

James had 32,106 votes and Cruz had 31,635 followed by Republicans Kelley Amico and Andrena Pegel with 31,155 and 30,535, respectively. Pegel is a former West Milford councilwoman.

Passaic County clerk

Incumbent Danielle Ireland-Imhof, a Democrat, won 33,120 votes compared with 30,028 for Republican Rosemary Pino.