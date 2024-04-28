x
Day of Prayer events planned Thursday

West Milford /
| 28 Apr 2024 | 07:46
The churches of West Milford will come together for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2.

This year’s theme is “Lift Up the Word - Light of the World.”

Three events are scheduled:

• Prayer at noon at Veterans Park, near the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

• Prayer at 4 p.m. at the West Milford Board of Education, 46 Highlander Drive.

• Prayer and worship at 7 p.m. at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive. This event will include local musicians.

For information, send email to Sherri at sherriP@awakenj.com