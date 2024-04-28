Day of Prayer events planned Thursday

The churches of West Milford will come together for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2.

This year’s theme is “Lift Up the Word - Light of the World.”

Three events are scheduled:

• Prayer at noon at Veterans Park, near the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

• Prayer at 4 p.m. at the West Milford Board of Education, 46 Highlander Drive.

• Prayer and worship at 7 p.m. at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive. This event will include local musicians.

For information, send email to Sherri at sherriP@awakenj.com