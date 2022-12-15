Delayed opening Friday for West Milford schools

Because of the weather, the West Milford Township School District will have a delayed opening Friday, Dec. 16.

The district also had a delayed opening Monday, Dec. 12.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Passaic County until 1 a.m. Friday.

The forecast is for wet snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The highest snow totals likely will be near the border with Sussex County.

Snow could mix with and change to rain overnight.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.

The school district’s schedule for delayed openings:

High school: 8:48 a.m. to 1:57 p.m.

Highlander Academy: 9 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.

Macopin School: 9 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.

Elementary schools: 10:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Morning preschool: 10:05 to 11:55 a.m.

Afternoon preschool: 1 to 2:50 p.m.