Delayed opening today for West Milford schools

Because of the forecast of bad weather, the West Milford School District will have a delayed opening Monday, Jan. 23, according to a message on the district’s website.

Rain, snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain, was predicted Sunday night, becoming all rain after midnight. The low temperature was forecast at about 35.

The total snow and sleet accumulation overnight was expected to be less than a half inch.

On Monday, expect rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 a.m. with a high temperature of about 33.

New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

The delayed-opening schedule calls for the high school to start at 8:48 a.m., Macopin School and Highlander Academy to start at 9 a.m., and the elementary schools to start at 10:05 a.m.

The morning preschool session will start at 10:05 a.m. and the afternoon session at 1 p.m.