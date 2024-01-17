Democrats seek candidates for local, county offices

West Milford Municipal Democratic Committee chairwomen Melissa Brown Blaeuer and Karen Phelan are seeking candidates interested in running for Township Council positions this year.

Candidates will be screened via an interview.

Those interested should send a resume by email to info@westmilfordemocrats.org

Candidates must be residents of West Milford.

Passaic County Democratic Chairman John Currie and the Passaic County Democratic Committee also are seeking candidates interested in interviewing for elected positions.

The countywide offices on the ballot include Congress and Passaic County Commissioner.

“As chairman of the Passaic County Democratic Party, I work closely with our local Democratic municipal leaders to find qualified residents who are interested in public service and potentially running as candidates for elective office,” Currie said.

Those interested in running for county elected offices should contact Rita Pascrell at the Passaic County Democratic Committee office at (973) 279-4647 or by email to pcdemsrita@gmail.com

She will provide a candidate questionnaire, which must be completed before the screening and interview process. Candidates must be residents of Passaic County.