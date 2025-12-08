Dey Mansion to host 2025 Colonial Christmas season

Passaic County will welcome visitors back to Dey Mansion Washington’s Headquarters in Wayne for the 2025 Colonial Christmas season, running Dec. 11, 2025, through Jan. 10, 2026.

The annual tradition transforms the historic mansion into an immersive 18th-century holiday experience with music, demonstrations and festive activities.

“Dey Mansion gives us a chance to step into the world where our nation’s early ideas took shape,” Commissioner John Bartlett said. “During the holidays, the mansion becomes an inviting place to learn, connect and experience the traditions that shaped everyday life in the 18th century. We’re proud to welcome families and visitors to enjoy the spirit and meaning of Colonial Christmas.”

Guests can explore rooms decorated with period-inspired greenery, enjoy live performances and watch demonstrations highlighting daily life during the era. Hearth cooking, artisanal crafts and guided conversations with interpreters provide insight into the people and practices that shaped the mansion and the early nation.

The event offers seasonal treats and hands-on programs, making it an engaging experience for visitors of all ages. The mansion is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general admission.

The season concludes with a Twelfth Night Celebration, an 18th-century tradition marking the end of the Christmas season. Guests can enjoy period music, crafts, parlor games and seasonal treats, with the opportunity to be crowned King or Queen of Twelfth Night. The festivities end with a ceremonial carrying of Christmas greens to the fire pit, symbolically closing the holiday season.