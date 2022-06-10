‘Dine to Donate’ Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company fundraiser announced

The Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will be holding its Dine to Donate fundraiser sponsored by Takin Thai (1926 Union Valley Road, Hewitt) on Wednesday, June 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those who wish to participate in this fundraising event, you must mention this fundraiser when dining in or ordering out from Takin Thai during the aforementioned time and date; 10 percent of the sale will then be donated to the organization.

The fundraiser helps benefit the volunteer firefighters of the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company by funding the purchase of personal protective equipment for their members, which further allows them to provide the community with fire protection.