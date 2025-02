Vince Rambala, a dog trainer from Oakland, will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

He will discuss the importance of socializing your dog and share practical strategies for helping your dog become more comfortable and confident in various environments.

Rambala will demonstrate with his pup Ranger.

Free admission. To RSVP., call Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital at 973-728-2233.