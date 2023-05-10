Dog trainer to talk tonight at library

Cindy Mauro, a certified professional dog trainer, will discuss “What To Know before Getting a Puppy” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the West Milford Township Library.

She will talk about how to choose the right dog for your lifestyle, how to help a dog adjust to its new home and how to resolve troublesome puppy problems.

The talk is one in a series sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital in Hewitt.

It is free but seating is limited.

Please call (973) 728-2233 or go online to www.gwlah.com to reserve a seat.