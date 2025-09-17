Dog Walk raises money for shelter

Some dogs and their owners dressed up for the annual Dog Walk fundraiser for the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS) on Sunday, Sept. 14 in Wawayanda State Park in Hewitt.

In addition to the costume contest, with prizes for all participants, patrons and pups hiked along the lake trails, sampled treats and took home goodie bags.

Local businesses that donated prizes for the event were Jenti Jewelers, JR’s Screen Printing & Embroidery, State Farm Insurance, Stonehill Estates Kennel, TYCO Animal Control, Unleashed Dog Solutions and 4Twenty Somewhere.

West Milford artist Sue Siva of Sueartstudio provided a prize of a custom dog portrait.

All proceeds go to shelter operations.