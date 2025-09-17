x
Dog Walk raises money for shelter

West Milford /
| 17 Sep 2025 | 04:55
    Sue and Magnar Kvanali with Lenny, who they recently adopted from the West Milford Animal Shelter Society. (Photos provided)
    A dog and her owner dress up for the West Milford Animal Shelter Society’s annual Dog Walk at Wawayanda State Park in Hewitt. The event includes a costume contest.
    Glenn Liebau’s dog attracts an admirer. Liebau is co-owner of 4Twenty Somewhere, a sponsor of the Dog Walk.
    A girl holds a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy.
    Shelter resident Lily is dressed up for the event.
    West Milford Animal Shelter Society volunteers, from left, Flo Wilson, Janet Laycox and Andrea DeSalvia.
    Two dogs at registration.
Some dogs and their owners dressed up for the annual Dog Walk fundraiser for the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS) on Sunday, Sept. 14 in Wawayanda State Park in Hewitt.

In addition to the costume contest, with prizes for all participants, patrons and pups hiked along the lake trails, sampled treats and took home goodie bags.

Local businesses that donated prizes for the event were Jenti Jewelers, JR’s Screen Printing & Embroidery, State Farm Insurance, Stonehill Estates Kennel, TYCO Animal Control, Unleashed Dog Solutions and 4Twenty Somewhere.

West Milford artist Sue Siva of Sueartstudio provided a prize of a custom dog portrait.

All proceeds go to shelter operations.