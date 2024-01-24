Domino’s won’t open in Hewitt

A Domino’s pizza franchise planned in Hewitt will not open because that building was “not approved for food usage,” Councilman Matthew Conlon said at the Township Council meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17.

There is “no pizza conspiracy going on,” he said, adding that the council had nothing to do with the business’s failure to open.

The franchisee was encouraged to look for a new location and the building owner was informed about what businesses could be housed there, he said.

All businesses are welcome as long as they comply with the zoning rules, he noted.

The council introduced a proposed ordinance to set fees for Bubbling Springs memberships, day camp and other recreational activities. A public hearing and final vote will be Feb. 14.

Cannabis store limit

Council members agreed to table a proposed ordinance that would reduce the number of cannabis retail licenses in the township to five from 10.

The 10 retailers that now have licenses would not be affected by the change, but if any of them closed, that license would not be renewed or reissued if five other cannabis retailers are operating.

Several cannabis retailers are expected to open soon in West Milford.

Conlon proposed tabling the proposal for 60 days to allow Councilman Michael Chazukow to speak about it.

Council members discussed introducing an ordinance to amend zoning rules regarding microbreweries and similar businesses.

Township Administrator Bill Senande said a resident asked that officials consider expanding where microbreweries are permitted in West Milford.

Conlon pointed out that the Legislature recently approved a bill, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed, that removes some limits on microbreweries.

”It’s nice to see West Milford Township following in that goal of trying to allow greater capacity for our residents and for potential businesses,” he said.

Resolutions approved:

• Would ask that the Passaic County Open Space, Farmland and Historic Trust Grant for construction of parking and seating at athletic fields to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act at Bubbling Springs Park be used instead for construction of an outdoor volleyball court at Bubbling Springs Park.

The $30,000 grant that West Milford received in 2022 is not enough to cover the cost of the first project, according to the resolution.

The volleyball court would be used by the public as well as those attending the Bubbling Springs Day Camp, it says.

• Would award a contract without competitive bidding of not more than $90,000 to Boswell Engineering for a road assessment program, including improvements to Hanover Road, Alpine Court and Beverly Court and parts of Princeton and Lyons roads.

• Would award a contract of not more than $25,000 to Genesis Engineering for inspection and oversight of the replacement of the Stowaway Road bridge.

Eagle Scouts

Mayor Michele Dale recognized Eagle Scouts Shane Cooper and Tyler Rubenacker.

Cooper’s Eagle Scout project was building a buckboard wagon on the township’s property.

“I love it. I think it’s such a great addition to the township, and it kind of fits the township’s motif,” Dale said, adding that it has been decorated for various holidays.

Rubenacker’s Eagle Scout project was rebuilding a fire pit at the back of the pergola at Volunteer Fire Company 4.

“It’s really added to the camaraderie for different fire departments to assemble there and relax after meetings,” Dale said. It’s also been used for community events, she added.

During council member reports, Chazukow used his time to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday was two days earlier. He read a passage from “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” written by King in 1963.

King represents the best of what we share as the American spirit, he said. “I just wanted to take this moment to celebrate his legacy and remember him in an appropriate way.”