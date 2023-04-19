Home
Donating Easter baskets
West Milford
| 19 Apr 2023 | 03:43
Members of the West Milford Woman’s Club recently donated four Easter baskets to the Highlands Family Success Center to be distributed to children of local families. From left are club members Christine Witt, Tina Ree and Dianna Varga. Second from right is the center’s director, Heather Saraceni, and Fatima Yaqoobi, a center employee, is at right. (Photo provided)
easter baskets
highlands family success center
West Milford
West Milford Woman’s Club
