Donating Easter baskets

West Milford /
| 19 Apr 2023 | 03:43
    Members of the West Milford Woman’s Club recently donated four Easter baskets to the Highlands Family Success Center to be distributed to children of local families. From left are club members Christine Witt, Tina Ree and Dianna Varga. Second from right is the center’s director, Heather Saraceni, and Fatima Yaqoobi, a center employee, is at right. (Photo provided)
