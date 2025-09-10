Donations sought for Hope Bags

For the fourth year in a row, Diane Jansson, a West Milford resident and substitute teacher, is asking the community to support families at the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.

She is seeking donations for Hope Bags, special bundles of books designed to bring comfort, encouragement, and a sense of normalcy to children and their siblings during difficult experiences.

Each Hope Bag contains three carefully selected books that appeal to a wide range of ages and focus on social-emotional support.

“I look forward to this book drive every year because it’s a chance to reach children and their siblings in a way that puts smiles on faces, gives hope and provides some sense of normalcy during incredibly tough times,” Jansson said.

A $25 donation provides two Hope Bags: one for the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley and one for Ronald McDonald House of Tulsa.

A $50 donation provides five Hope Bags: three for the Greater Hudson Valley House and two for Tulsa.

A $100 donation provides 10 Hope Bags: six for the Greater Hudson Valley and four for Tulsa.

Donations may be made directly and securely by credit card online at tinyurl.com/RMHBookDrive

Donations also may be sent through by PayPal: nov1585@aol.com or Venmo: @Diane-Jansson

“Every Hope Bag is more than just books - it’s a reminder to families that they are seen, loved and supported by their community,” said Jansson, who runs the book drive in memory of her nephew, who died of pediatric cancer.

“This cause is very personal to me,” she said. “By honoring his memory, I hope to bring light, comfort, and encouragement to other children and families walking a similar journey.”

The campaign continues through Sept. 26.

For information, send email to Jansson at nov1585@aol.com