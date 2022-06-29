Doris Aaronson’s sister thanks the community for recognition

So many in the Township of West Milford recognized, honored and were grateful to Dr. Doris Aaronson for her years of volunteerism, dedication, and willingness to share her expertise at the time of her recent death that it would be impossible for one to thank them individually.

Her sister Jean Rosenfeld, of Carmichael, Calif., wrote a letter of gratitude to those who honored her sister. Rosenfeld sent her letter to Steve Sangle, chair of the West Milford Environmental Commission. In June of this year, Sangle presented representatives of Pinecliff Lake Community Club with a sign he donated that is to be placed at the Doris Aaronson Memorial Rain Garden. The tribute garden is being constructed on the grounds of the lake community clubhouse.

The letter is shared below:

Dear Steve,

I’m Doris Aaronson’s sister and I just received a copy of The West Milford Messenger article about the Rain Garden Dedication to her. It warms my heart to see such a fitting tribute to her and I know she well earned it.

We continue to gain more appreciation for her influence in West Milford. I know she loved living there and being a passionate participant for environmental causes.

I have shared this article with my family and cousins. It is beautifully written.

I am very grateful to you and to the others who made this tribute happen.

Warmly,

Jean Rosenfeld