The West Milford High School Interact Club will hold its annual Cinderella Project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1.

The sale of gently used semiformal and formal dresses at discounted prices of $5 to $20 will be in the high school’s Lower Media Center.

Cash or Venmo only.

All proceeds will fund the prom bids of low-income students.