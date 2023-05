Sean McNally, a senior at West Milford High School, will become an Eagle Scout in a ceremony Sunday, May 21.

Sean, a member of Troop 44, joined the Scouts in 2013.

For his Eagle Scout project, he installed three park benches along the StoryWalk trail in Nosenzo Park. The project was estimated to involve 285 hours of community service.

He plans to attend Ramapo College this fall.