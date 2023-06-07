x
Eagle Scout project dedicated

West Milford /
| 07 Jun 2023 | 10:28
    The Eagle Scout project of Edward Satkowski - installation of six flagpoles, one for each flag of the U.S. Armed Forces - was dedicated during a Memorial Day ceremony May 29. Members of Scout Troop 114 attended the ceremony at Veterans Monument Park in front of the West Milford municipal building. (Photo provided)
